Latest
22 mins ago
Trump Media Quietly Enters Deal With a Republican Donor Who Could Benefit From a Second Trump Administration
48 mins ago
Vance’s History Of Extremist Remarks On Family Doesn’t Stop At ‘Childless Cat Ladies’
22 hours ago
MAGA Resurrects Most Vile Non-Citizen Voting Hysteria As It Flails In Attacking Harris
4 days ago
Officials Were Prepped For A Dangerous 2024 Election — And That Was Before The Attempted Assassination
Morning Memo

Kamala Harris Puts A Wobbly Donald Trump Back On His Heels

INSIDE: JD Vance ... Joe Biden ... Wayne LaPierre
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign fundraising event at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Stephanie Scarbrough ... US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign fundraising event at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Stephanie Scarbrough / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANIE SCARBROUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 30, 2024 9:26 a.m.
583
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

‘Sucker Punch’

The Trump campaign had at least a month of forewarning that President Biden ending his re-election bid was a plausible scenario, and they let every reporter within earshot know that if that happened they were ready. It did, and they weren’t.

GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance fessed up to donors in Minnesota over the weekend that Kamala Harris has thrown the Trump campaign for a loop:

All of us were hit with a little bit of a political sucker punch. The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we might have to say, Kamala is a lot younger. And Kamala Harris is obviously not struggling in the same ways that Joe Biden did.

A sucker punch is a cheap shot, delivered without warning to an unsuspecting victim. It’s fitting that Vance would couch it in terms of victimization, the perpetual posture of MAGA adherents. Their constant whining about fairness grew out of conservatives’ own decades-long misinterpretation of special interests on the left as animated by “grievance” politics. The result was a transformation of older white voters into a special interest group of their own, with a parallel set of grievances that mirrored what they had railed against for so long. That’s how you get canards like reverse discrimination against whites.

Back in the real world, Harris’ ascension to the nomination was not without warning or time to prep. The failure of the Trump campaign to do so effectively remains inexplicable and a bit mystifying. They seemed wedded to what they thought was a winning campaign strategy against Biden. They may have been right about that; we’ll never know.

But in the meantime, there’s a campaign to be run, and Trump finds himself with an opponent whose age and vigor isn’t an issue but more importantly who has captured the zeitgeist in a way that Trump craves and can’t possibly reproduce himself. His mass appeal has always been narrower than the broad cultural currents of our time. He’s pro wrestling, not the Olympics.

MAGA’s complaining about it all being unfair is weak sauce in the face of the transcendent energy and enthusiasm Harris is initially generating.

Trump Tries To Return Anti-Immigration Focus

  • The Trump campaign’s first major attack ad on Kamala Harris goes back to the well with an anti-immigration appeal, as if Joe Biden had never left the race. The ad buy is north of $12 million and is on the air in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.
  • TPM’s Khaya Himmelman: MAGA Resurrects Most Vile Non-Citizen Voting Hysteria As It Flails In Attacking Harris

Not Even Remotely Reassuring

Given a chance to disavow interpretations of his recent comments that his Christian supporters won’t have to vote again after 2024 because he’s going to “fix” things, Trump bobbed and weaved but offered no concrete assurance:

On The Trail

2024 Ephemera

  • Harris tacks close to Biden on abortion.
  • David Dayen talks to Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), the only member of Congress who has worked for Kamala Harris.
  • “White Dudes For Harris” raise more than $4 million with live-streamed event.

Iran Meddling In U.S. Election

Iran continues to try to sow chaos in the United States through misinformation campaigns and is now also using a covert online influence campaign to undermine Donald Trump’s candidacy, the U.S. intel community assesses.

Trump Shooting Update

  • Donald Trump agreed to do a standard victim interview with the FBI about the attempt on his life.
  • The gunman used an alias to make 25 online gun-related purchases between the spring of 2023 and the first half of this year, the FBI revealed. He has also bought materials used in explosives six times.
  • The gunman’s online search history included information about power plants, mass-shooting events, improvised explosive devices and the assassination attempt on Slovakia’s prime minister in May, according to the FBI.
  • Just stop:

Quote Of The Day

The court asserted it was making a ruling for the ages. That isn’t true. The court made a ruling for one – a former president.

President Joe Biden, castigating the Supreme Court for its ruling on presidential immunity in Trump v. United States in speech at the LBJ Library in Austin calling for reforming the high court

Wayne LaPierre Banned From NRA

A New York judge has banned former NRA honcho Wayne LaPierre, 74, from holding a paid position with the organization for a decade.

Remembering The My Lai Massacre

With the discovery that Army Lt. William L. Calley, Jr., the only U.S. service member convicted in the My Lai massacre in Vietnam in 1968, died at the age of 80 back in the April without public notice, let me draw your attention to one of the few heroes of that horrific day.

Hugh Thompson was an Army helicopter pilot who along with his two crew members intervened to stop the massacre, positioning his chopper between Vietnamese civilians and advancing U.S. troops. He was able to rescue some civilians and reported the massacre up the chain of command, which eventually led to the operation being halted. He later testified at Calley’s court-martial.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 6, 1998: Former US Army warrant officer Hugh Thompson, Jr. (L) and former Army Specialist Lawrence Colburn (R) react 06 March after making a rubbing of fallen comrade Glenn Andreotta’s name from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. Thompson, Colburn and Andreotta were awarded the Soldier’s Medal for heroism stemming from actions taken by the three to save civilian lives during the My Lai Massacre in March of 1968 in the Quang Ngai Province, South Vietnam. (Photo credit should read JESSICA PERSSON/AFP via Getty Images)

After his military career ended, Thompson wound up living for a time in my hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, flying helicopters for the offshore oil and gas industry. It wasn’t until the 1990s, around the 30th anniversary of the massacre, that Thompson garnered recognition for his exemplary conduct on that black day in U.S. military history. He died of cancer in 2006 at the age of 62.

Photo Of The Day

From the farthest-flung Olympic venue – Tahiti – comes this epic shot of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina:

TOPSHOT – Brazil’s Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men’s surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

583
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Morning Memo
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. She’s going to win.

    GOTV.

  2. And bigly. Very, very bigly!

  4. CNN reports today on how the MAGA 6 “justices” conferred absolute power on Trump in an attempt to sidetrack his criminal trials. The MAGA 6 declared Trump emperor. As the dissent noted, the MAGA 6 said a president is immune to the law if he sells pardons, attempts (or succeeds) in a coup, and has political rivals assasinated. And, unspoken in the decision, is a lawless president can assasinate judges who resist. That’s right. Kill them.

    If we get another Trump regime, our democracy and freedom are dead, thanks in great part to Roberts and the rest of the lawless MAGA 6 “justices.”

    I couldn’t link the piece, but here is a screenshot:

    IMG_0155
    IMG_01551170×2532 397 KB

  5. I had to get this posted while JD is still the VP nominee.

    He called her a childless-cat-lady
    With so many past names he seems shady
    This hillbilly is weird
    In his Bluto-like beard
    Avoid the couch of that nihilist-rat-JD

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

577 more replies

Participants

Avatar for valgalky23 Avatar for lestatdelc Avatar for austin_dave Avatar for jnbenson Avatar for srfromgr Avatar for steviedee111 Avatar for bradbennett Avatar for randyabraham Avatar for sniffit Avatar for mikebnews Avatar for ralph_vonholst Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for darrtown Avatar for ted Avatar for jonney_5 Avatar for noonm Avatar for castor_troy Avatar for not_so_fluffy Avatar for bcgister Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for dicktater Avatar for carpe_diem

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: