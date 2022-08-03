Latest
10 mins ago
Cipollone Subpoenaed By Federal Grand Jury In Major Development In DOJ Jan. 6 Probe
1 hour ago
Kris Kobach Wins GOP Nod For Kansas Attorney General
5 hours ago
Conspiracy Theorist Wins GOP Nomination To Become Top Arizona Election Official
5 hours ago
Republicans Pick Thiel Protégé Blake Masters To Challenge Arizona Senator Mark Kelly
Morning Memo

Judge Doesn’t Want To See The Inside Of Alex Jones’ Mouth

INSIDE: Cipollone ... Embryos As Dependents ... Monkeypox Coordinator
Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
By
|
August 3, 2022 7:53 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Same Tho

During the Sandy Hook families’ defamation trial against professional tinhatter Alex Jones on Tuesday, the judge told Jones to spit out the gum he was apparently chewing in the court. Jones insisted that he wasn’t chewing gum; he was merely using his tongue to massage the hole left by a tooth removal, and offered to show the judge the hole to prove it.

The judge wasn’t interested in witnessing the hole.

“I don’t want to see the inside of your mouth,” she told him. “Sit down.”

Senate Passes Vet Bill After GOPers Get Over Themselves

Republicans who tried to kill the PACT Act (the bipartisan bill to provide aid for veterans suffering from toxic exposures) out of revenge over Democrats’ climate and tax bill reversed course after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) brought it to a vote again on Tuesday night. GOP Senate leaders made it pretty clear yesterday that the caucus had realized their tantrum was backfiring, big time.

Cipollone Subpoenaed By Federal Grand Jury

In a major development in the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s election steal scheme, a federal grand jury has subpoenaed ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone, according to the New York Times, CNN and ABC News.

Mixed Results For Pro-Impeachment GOPers

Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI), three of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, were on the primary ballot last night.

Huge Abortion Rights Win In Kansas

Kansas voters absolutely crushed Republicans’ efforts to scrub the right to an abortion from the state’s constitution by a jaw-dropping margin of 17 points.

A Good Night For Big Liars In Key Primaries

Several election-denying MAGA faithfuls emerged as the winners in their primaries in the critical swing states of Arizona and Michigan last night.

  • Arizona:

Disgraced Ex-Guv And Alleged Abuser Eric Loses Senate Race To Other Eric

Eric Greitens, Missouri’s disgraced ex-governor whose ex-wife has accused him of horrific domestic abuse, lost the GOP primary for U.S. Senate to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt last night.

  • Gun-swing’ Mark McCloskey was a candidate, too. He got creamed.

Top Trump Pentagon Officials’ Texts Got Wiped Too! Huh!

The Defense Department acknowledged in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that texts belonging to senior Pentagon officials who left at the end of the Trump administration have been erased, including ones dated on and around Jan. 6, 2021.

  • The officials whose texts were scrubbed included acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, his chief of staff Kash Patel and Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy–aka key witnesses to Trump’s refusal to respond to the Capitol attack.
  • But to be clear, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the officials deliberately deleted the texts. We don’t know how they vanished.
  • So this + the Secret Services’ Jan. 6 text erasure + top Trump DHS officials’ text erasure = a helluva lot of questions!

Georgia Now Allows Embryos To Be Claimed As Dependents

Georgia’s Department of Revenue has put out new guidance stating that ​​the agency “will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat […] as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.”

  • The guidance directly cited Georgia’s ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (when many people don’t know they’re pregnant), which was recently upheld by a federal court.
  • Now Georgians are allowed to claim $3,000 tax exemption for each embryo.

Biden Has COVID With Return Of Loose Cough

White House physician Kevin O’Connor reported on Tuesday that Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19 due to a rebound case of the virus but continues to feel well, although he’s now experiencing “a bit of a return of a loose cough.” Still, the President’s lungs are clear and he remains “fever-free,” according to O’Connor.

Must Read

“RNC links up with ‘Stop the Steal’ advocates to train poll workers” – Politico

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Upholds Mail-In Voting Law

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the state’s law allowing any voter to vote by mail is constitutional.

Biden Appoints WH Monkeypox Coordinator

The President tapped Robert Fenton, a senior official at the FEMA, to head the White House’s response to the monkeypox outbreak on Tuesday.

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Morning-memo
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: