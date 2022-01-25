Red-Blooded Patriot And Senate Candidate JD Vance Calls America ‘A Joke’

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

A Solid Campaign Strategy

The hillbilly elegist’s latest attempt to out-Trump his Ohio Senate race rivals led to a spectacular belly flop in an interview with Spectrum News published on Monday.

While trying to defend his joke about the deadly shooting incident with actor Alec Baldwin, Vance made the argument that politicians should have a sense of humor because “unfortunately, our country’s kind of a joke.”

Vance declared that he refuses to be one of those "fake politicians"

Joke's on him.

When Alec Baldwin fired a gun on a movie set last fall that led to the death of a cinematographer, #OHSen candidate @JDVance1 tagged Twitter’s CEO in a tweet and asked him to “let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets."



I asked Vance how he justifies that type of rhetoric: pic.twitter.com/vWCbthK4oz — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 24, 2022

Alabama GOP-Drawn District Map Gets Struck Down

A federal court threw out Alabama’s new congressional district map on Monday because it allows only one district to have a majority of Black voters.

The district lines needs to be redrawn to include two of those districts, the court ordered. If the court’s decision prevails on appeal, Democrats are likely to gain a second seat in Alabama.

The Republican-controlled state legislature has 14 days to draw a new map

This is the second time a state's newly drawn district map has been quashed by the courts due to gerrymandering. The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the map from the state's GOP-dominated redistricting commission less than two weeks ago.

8,500 US Troops Put On High Alert For Possible Ukraine Deployment

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered those troops to prepare to potentially get sent to Eastern Europe if Russia invades Ukraine, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. Read TPM reporter Josh Kovensky’s report on Ukraine urging its allies to please chill out.

Anti-CRT Boogeyman Gets Professor’s Civil Rights Lecture Canceled

A Florida history professor was slated to give a presentation on the civil rights movement in front of the state’s Osceola County School District teachers on Saturday — then the school district canceled the event due to Florida Republicans’ hysteria over “critical race theory.”

The school district superintendent told the teachers in an email that the professor’s lecture needed to be reviewed by the district “in light of the current conversations across our state and in our community about critical race theory.”

The professor's presentation didn't mention critical race theory or even systemic racism,

The cancellation came less than 24 hours after a GOP-controlled Florida Senate committee approved legislation banning race-related discussions that makes white people feel "discomfort."

Dems Take Over New York Redistricting

The Democrat-controlled New York legislature will steer the process of drawing the Empire State’s new district lines after negotiations in the bipartisan redistricting commission fell apart on Monday. New York Democrats could wipe out as many as five GOP-held seats in the state as they create the new map.

House Ethics Panel Investigates Two Lawmakers

Reps. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and Marie Newman (D-IL) are being investigated by the House Committee on Ethics for potential misuse of official resources and potentially bribing a primary rival with a job, respectively. Both lawmakers deny the allegations.

Biden Spanks Fox News Reporter

There’s almost no way y’all missed this, but in case you did: The President flat-out called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” during his press briefing yesterday (which got included in the official White House transcript).

At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/Tt4ZVz5Ynj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 24, 2022

The disgust for Doocy seems to be bipartisan:

Reminder that this Peter Doocy / John McCain clip exists — "Why would you ask something so dumb?" pic.twitter.com/ijCnJTmD3x — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) January 24, 2022

Must Read

“​​The school shooting generation grows up” – Vox

Embattled Sheldon Silver Dies

The former New York Assembly Speaker died at age 77 on Monday while serving his prison sentence for corruption.

Hospital Tries To Force Departing Workers To Stay Via Court Battle

On Monday, a hospital in Wisconsin lost its lawsuit attempting to force seven employees — who had quit for another hospital — to stay until their replacements could be found. Those employees were supposed to begin on Monday, but were prevented from doing so by the judge before the trial, according to the Post-Crescent.

Idaho GOP Candidate Buys FB Ads To Complain About ‘Zuck Bucks’

A Republican hopeful in Idaho’s secretary of state election, state Sen. Mary Souza (R), has shelled out $1,400 for Facebook ads in which she attacks Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over his nationwide 2020 election administration grants.

The Right-Wing Cesspit

Please stick to your day job, Laura.

Ingraham does an impression of Kate McKinnon doing an impression of her pic.twitter.com/MRomgXVulU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2022

