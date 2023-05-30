QAnon Shaman Is Out Of Prison And Being Treated Like A Hero

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Things Are Not Okay The QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley now goes by Jake Angeli. Released from prison last week after serving time for his…

Things Are Not Okay

The QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley now goes by Jake Angeli. Released from prison last week after serving time for his role in the Jan. 6 attack, Angeli was welcomed like a conquering hero Sunday at the Reformed Living Bible Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wearing an American flag tie, the most high-profile of the Jan. 6 rioters showed none of the repentance he expressed at sentencing. Instead he went on a long tear against the “poison” in vaccines, schools and the media.

He’s also selling merch now.

“The idea that January 6 defendants are beginning to emerge from prison and are being welcomed home as heroes, not insurrectionists, is deeply disturbing,” writes former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. “It is important to see it for what it is—evidence of a culture in certain segments of the country that is far from normal, and that continues to worship forces that would drive us apart.”

A thread from the event:

VIDEO THREAD: Jacob Angeli Chansley was recently released early on good behavior from federal custody over January 6.



Chansley, dubbed the "QAnon Shaman" by media, autographed mugshots and T-shirts and spoke Sunday at the Reformed Living Bible Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.… pic.twitter.com/Nm9F23rJ8Y — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 29, 2023

‘My Fellow Republicans Wanted Me To Lie’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) giving a commencement address at her alma mater, Colorado College: “No party, no nation, no people can defend and perpetuate a constitutional republic if they accept leaders who have gone to war with the rule of law, with the democratic process, with the peaceful transfer of power, with the Constitution itself.”

While We Wait For Mar-A-Lago Charges …

The Guardian:

Donald Trump’s lawyer tasked with searching for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after the justice department issued a subpoena told associates that he was waved off from searching the former president’s office, where the FBI later found the most sensitive materials anywhere on the property. … It was not clear who waved off Corcoran from searching elsewhere at Mar-a-Lago – whether it was Trump himself or Trump employees who advised him to look for classified documents in the storage room, according to an account of his testimony to the grand jury.

Pass The Popcorn

Daily Beast: Trump’s Lawyers Start to Wonder If One Could Be a Snitch

Yes, Yes, And Yes

As Morning Memo noted last week, the usual political analysis of the 2024 presidential election has little purchase when an ex-president under indictment and facing likely additional charges is running again. More along those lines from Marcy Wheeler: All gop horserace analysis is useless without consideration of possible indictments.

Alvin Bragg Has Receipts?

In pretrial disclosures in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has told former President Trump that he has “a recording of Trump talking to a witness.”

Debt Ceiling Deal Not Done Yet

A debt limit deal has been struck, legislative text written and disseminated, and Congress returns today to start the process of passing the legislation to avert a default, but this thing is tenuous. It looks likely to pass, but nothing’s a sure thing. So before diving into the winners-and-losers-style analysis, let’s watch what happens on the Hill this week.

An early tell will be a Rules Committee vote today:

WaPo: McCarthy, Biden race to woo lawmakers to pass debt ceiling package

Politico: McCarthy rallies support for debt deal amid hints of mutiny

What’s in it?

NYT: Debt Ceiling Deal Includes New Work Requirements for Food Stamps

NYT: Where $136 Billion in Cuts Will Come From

Who won? More on this in the days ahead but for now:

Semafor: The Democrats (mostly) won the debt ceiling fight

Paxton Impeached!

The Texas House voted Friday to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton. The trial in the Senate will happen sometime this summer.

Texas Passes Bills Targeting Harris County

One of the last bits of business as the Texas Legislature wrapped its session was passing the last of the bills undermining and threatening to take over elections in the state’s largest blue county.

Texas Ends DEI At Public Universities

What a session that was.

Tree Of Life Trial Moves Past Jury Selection

After weeks of jury selection, oral arguments are expected to begin in the trial of the Tree of Life synagogue shooter.

Good Read

NYT: The mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh led to arguably the most ambitious effort ever undertaken to protect Jewish institutions in America.

Long Time Coming

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes expected to enter prison today.

Income Gap Narrows

Pandemic-era policies achieved a historic narrowing of the stubborn income gap in America.

Sycophant Of The Week

If, in the future, you’re stuck trying to explain to your children or grandchildren the mixture of enabling, grifting, and self-aggrandizement that gave rise to Donald Trump, here’s your Exhibit A:

Mark Levin kicked off his interview of Trump tonight with the kind of tough question that I have been waiting for all year. Now THIS is journalism. pic.twitter.com/1AGxDsjdi3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 28, 2023

