FBI Looking For Classified Nuclear Weapons Docs In MAL Raid, WaPo Reports

Don’t Most People Just Steal Office Supplies?

A new jaw-dropping Washington Post report reveals that FBI agents who executed a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday were digging for, among other things, classified documents related to nuclear weapons.

We don’t know if the agents actually found those documents, however.

however. It’s also unclear if the documents were about the U.S.’s nuclear weapons arsenal or another country’s.

if the documents were about the U.S.’s nuclear weapons arsenal or another country’s. Trump lawyer Christina Bobb flailed on national TV under questioning on Thursday night from that tough interlocutor Laura Ingraham:

Trump attorney Christina Bobb tells Ingraham "I have not spoken to the president about what nuclear materials may or may not have been" in Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/xxz3BwNQZ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2022

DOJ Moves To Have Mar-A-Lago Search Warrant Unsealed

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday publicly addressed the FBI’s blockbuster raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and announced that the Justice Department was asking the courts to unseal the search warrant.

DOJ asked the court to unseal a copy of the search warrant, the property receipt Trump got for the White House records that he kept at Mar-a-Lago, and two unspecified attachments to the warrant.

a copy of the search warrant, the property receipt Trump got for the White House records that he kept at Mar-a-Lago, and two unspecified attachments to the warrant. Trump announced shortly after midnight that he won’t oppose unsealing documents related to the warrant and is in fact “ENCOURAGING” their release.

and is in fact “ENCOURAGING” their release. Several news organizations have joined together to support the DOJ motion to unseal the search warrant. The New York Times had already filed a motion to unseal it the day before:

Our NYTimes has filed to unseal the Trump search warrant. 11 pages and lots of precedent. Objectively has the best shot of all the motions https://t.co/6xPJ6mzHGy pic.twitter.com/0UusLptw6o — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) August 10, 2022

Garland also said on Thursday that he had “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant.”

Man Who Tried To Break Into FBI Field Office Dead After Standoff

Ricky Shiffer, the man identified as the person who allegedly tried to break into the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati, Ohio, was fatally shot by law enforcement during a standoff yesterday after the alleged break-in attempt.

Shiffer was allegedly at the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year, according to NBC News.

according to NBC News. Investigators are probing Schiffer’s apparent ties to far-right extremist groups, according to the New York Times.

according to the New York Times. An account on Trump’s Twitter knockoff, TRUTH Social, under Shiffer’s name posted about killing FBI agents in response to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

More violent rhetoric from the Ricky Shiffer account on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/nTgbX6FFXX — Travis View (@travis_view) August 11, 2022

House Slated To Pass Sweeping Climate And Tax Bill Today

The House is back in session today to vote on Democrats’ historic reconciliation bill on climate investment, taxes and drug pricing, aka the Inflation Reduction Act, per House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “Dear Colleague” letter.

Ex-Trump National Security Adviser To Meet With Jan. 6 Panel

Robert O’Brien, Trump’s former national security adviser, is scheduled to have an interview with the House Jan. 6 Committee today, NBC News reports.

Jan. 6 Panel Interviews Trump’s Ex-Transportation Secretary

The House Jan. 6 Committee has recently had an interview with Elaine Chao, Trump’s former Transportation secretary and the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), according to CNN, yet more testimony from an ex-Trump Cabinet official.

The panel’s been digging into alleged discussions the then-Cabinet members had about invoking the 25th Amendment to oust Trump after the Capitol attack.

about invoking the 25th Amendment to oust Trump after the Capitol attack. The committee has already spoken to six other former Cabinet members who were still part of the Trump administration on Jan. 6: Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Ex-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Ex-acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Ex-Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia Ex-acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller Ex-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen



The Right-Wing Swamp

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade wants to know: If Merrick Garland is oh-so-transparent about the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, then why didn’t he publicly announce in advance that the raid was going to happen, huh?

Kilmeade: Why did he wait until after the raid to give the American people the details? pic.twitter.com/WXAgNbWQsl — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2022

Alabama Governor’s Office Went Radio Silent For A Week

AL.com columnist Kyle Whitmire reported yesterday that sources had told him last week that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R), who had struggled with lung cancer three years ago, was ill. But when Whitmire reached out to Ivey’s office last Thursday–and then for an entire week–to confirm whether or not the governor was sick, he didn’t get any response.

Whitmire reported that Ivey’s spokesperson only got back to him yesterday after his column on the governor’s disappearance went up earlier in the day. Before then, he and a colleague repeatedly tried to get in contact with Ivey’s office to no avail.

Before then, he and a colleague repeatedly tried to get in contact with Ivey’s office to no avail. After a week of radio silence, Ivey’s spokesperson put out a statement saying the governor was “doing great” and staying “healthy and cancer-free.”

Ivey’s spokesperson put out a statement saying the governor was “doing great” and staying “healthy and cancer-free.” Whitmire noted that this isn’t the first time Ivey’s office has clammed up over her health status: Three years ago, her reps had initially claimed she was fine, then admitted weeks later that she had been diagnosed with cancer, according to the columnist.

Twitter Unveils Pre-Midterms Misinfo Safeguards

Twitter announced its new “approach” to the upcoming U.S. midterms yesterday aiming to combat “harmful misleading information” about the elections, voting process, candidates, etc. on its platform.

Twitter also promised to implement special measures “to get ahead of misleading narratives” and “proactively address topics that may be the subject of misinformation,” so maybe they should start with this guy:

The baby is not part of the body of a woman. The umbilical chord and placenta do not directly connect to the woman. The baby floats inside the woman. It is not about the woman’s body, it’s to kill then remove the baby’s body. It is done in greater proportion to black babies. — Dave Alvord (@DaveAlvord) August 6, 2022

