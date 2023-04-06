Have You SEEN Dominion’s Witness List For The Fox News Trial?

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. This Could Be Really, Really Good The Delaware judge in the landmark Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox case said in a Wednesday hearing that…

This Could Be Really, Really Good

The Delaware judge in the landmark Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox case said in a Wednesday hearing that he would not block the expected forthcoming subpoenas for the trial testimony of Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch.

It sets up an amazing potential witness list for the trial scheduled to begin April 17:

Rupert Murdoch

Lachlan Murdoch

Tucker Carlson

Sean Hannity

Lou Dobbs

Maria Bartiromo

Jeanine Pirro

Bret Baier

Dana Perino

Paul Ryan (Yes, that one! He’s on the Fox board.)

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott

Fox chief legal officer Viet Dinh

I say “potential” witness list because not all of these people may ultimately testify if the case goes to trial AND the case may yet settle. The clock is ticking … 11 days and counting.

Pence Poised To Testify Against Trump

Given all of Mike Pence’s public puffery on this to date, seemingly in service of his own personal political ambitions in 2024, I’m a bit surprised by how quick and complete his climbdown is: Pence will not continue to resist on Speech or Debate Clause grounds a grand jury subpoena in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation.

Pence recently won a narrow carveout not to testify about some things related to his quasi-legislative role as president of the Senate, and he won’t carry that fight any farther. Meanwhile, President Trump fought the Pence subpoena on executive privilege grounds and lost, meaning Pence is free to testify about things related to his executive branch role as vice president. It’s not clear yet whether Trump will appeal that decision.

(One caveat: The court orders in both disputes remain sealed because they’re part of grand jury proceedings, so what we know about them is based on largely anonymous accounts from those directly involved in the case.)

It Bears Repeating: Trump Wanted To Seize Voting Machines In 2020

This whole episode continues to fascinate me … and apparently Special Counsel Jack Smith, too. The highlights of the new reporting from CNN (emphasis mine):

“ Chad Wolf , the former acting Homeland Security secretary, and his former deputy Ken Cuccinelli were asked about discussions inside the administration around DHS seizing voting machines when they appeared before the grand jury earlier this year, according to three people familiar with the proceedings.”

, the former acting Homeland Security secretary, and his former deputy were asked about discussions inside the administration around DHS seizing voting machines when they appeared before the grand jury earlier this year, according to three people familiar with the proceedings.” “Trump’s former national security adviser Robert O’Brien , in a closed-door interview with federal prosecutors earlier this year, also recounted conversations about seizing voting machines after the 2020 election, including during a heated Oval Office meeting that Trump participated in, according to a source familiar with the matter.”

, in a closed-door interview with federal prosecutors earlier this year, also recounted conversations about seizing voting machines after the 2020 election, including during a heated Oval Office meeting that Trump participated in, according to a source familiar with the matter.” “Now some of those same officials, including Wolf, Cuccinelli and O’Brien, as well as others who have so far refused to testify, may have to return to the grand jury in Washington, DC, to provide additional testimony after a series of pivotal court rulings that were revealed in recent weeks rejected Trump’s claims of executive privilege.”

Indicted Trump Wants To Defund Federal Law Enforcement

The silver lining of Donald Trump perhaps is that the GOP has finally given up its insidious role as the law and order party:

On Truth Social this morning, after his day in court, Donald Trump has instructions for congressional Republicans: defund the FBI & DOJ pic.twitter.com/QJRrDI0Ufn — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) April 5, 2023

Iconic

"This marks the first time in The New Yorker's ninety-eight-year history that it's published a courtroom sketch on the cover," according to the magazine pic.twitter.com/9FoRrudNql — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 6, 2023

Scoop Of The Day!

ProPublica: Clarence Thomas Secretly Accepted Luxury Trips From Major GOP Donor

Elon Musk Is Playing A Dangerous Game

The reckless and unsupportable decision by Twitter to label NPR as “US state-affiliated media” imperils the public radio network’s personnel in hot spots around the globe. NPR is not state affiliated, it’s not a mouthpiece for the U.S. government, and it bears no resemblance to actual state press organs. Encouraging anyone to think otherwise is a dangerous game.

There Goes Your Invite On My Gulfstream, Paul!

My old colleague Paul Kiel tees up a good one on how the tax code is skewed to benefit the ultrawealthy.

Remember: Urban Means Black

The urban-rural divide in American politics is, of course, real. But the GOP’s grab bag of rhetorical attacks on big Democratic cities is an unadulterated dose of racism. That’s what MTG is trafficking in here with Tucker Carlson. It’s a racist screed against the Black mayor of New York City, with all the usual tropes: dirty, smelly, shiftless, drug-addled, etc:

One of the biggest asymmetries in US politics is you cannot speak ill of rural areas—really, you should be gushing praise for them, it’s politically correct, and you’ll get a lot of flak if you don’t—but you can dump on urban areas as much as you want with little to no objection. https://t.co/xEJS84Z8IY — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) April 6, 2023

A Quick Note

