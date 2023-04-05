Latest
3 hours ago
Trump Joins MAGA House GOPers Who Are Now Suddenly Into Defunding Fed Police
6 hours ago
Peter-Legal-Problems-Navarro Suggests Bragg Is Actually The One Who Should Be Indicted
6 hours ago
NPR Reacts To Twitter Labeling It A ‘State Affiliated Media’ Account: It’s ‘Unacceptable’

Pence Will Not Fight Order To Testify Against Trump In DOJ Jan 6 Probe

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: Former Vice President Mike Pence gives remarks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation’s conference at the Library of Congress on February 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. During his remarks, Pen... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: Former Vice President Mike Pence gives remarks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation’s conference at the Library of Congress on February 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. During his remarks, Pence spoke on a range of topics including the Department of Justices subpoena for his testimony in the department’s 2020 election subversion investigation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 5, 2023 4:17 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a federal judge’s order that he testify in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

Pence’s decision comes a week after D.C. Chief Judge James Boasberg shut down Trump’s argument that Pence shouldn’t have to testify on the grounds of executive privilege, emphasizing the former vice president is not immune from testifying on alleged illegal actions by Trump. Trump’s team could still appeal that decision.

In a separate ruling on arguments brought by Pence’s team, Judge Boasberg did grant Pence a partial victory, agreeing with his lawyer’s argument that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause gives the former vice president some limited protections. In his ruling, Boasberg’s agreed that Pence can decline to answer questions related to his legislative actions on Jan. 6, as he was acting as the president of the Senate while he presided over the certification of the election results. He ordered that Pence must testify about relevant conversations with Trump leading up to the insurrection.

“Vice President Mike Pence swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and his claim that the Biden Special Counsel’s unprecedented subpoena was unconstitutional under the Speech or Debate Clause was an important one made to preserve the Separation of Powers outlined by our Founders,” Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said in a statement to media Wednesday. “In the Court’s decision, that principle prevailed. The Court’s landmark and historic ruling affirmed for the first time in history that the Speech or Debate Clause extends to the Vice President of the United States. Having vindicated that principle of the Constitution, Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law.”

Following last week’s decision, Pence hinted during a visit to Iowa that he may stop fighting the subpoena, saying, “I have nothing to hide. I have written and spoken extensively about that day. At the end of the day, we’ll obey the law.”

Pence has already published a memoir and spoken publicly about several of his significant interactions with Trump in the days leading up to Jan. 6. 

As of now, it is unclear when Pence will appear before the grand jury in Washington.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: