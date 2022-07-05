Latest
Morning Memo

Hours After July 4 Shooting, GOP Guv Nom Calls On Everyone To Move On Already

INSIDE: Disgraced Uvalde Police Chief .. Philadelphia ... Brittney Griner
Illinois gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey delivers remarks after receiving an endorsement from ex-President Donald Trump during a Save America Rally on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
By
|
July 5, 2022 7:52 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Get Over It, People

Darren Bailey, the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for Illinois governor, put out a video about the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park which urged people to “pray for justice to prevail,” and “then let’s move on and let’s celebrate the independence of this nation.”

  • The alleged shooter was still at large at the time Bailey posted the video, something the candidate himself noted in his message immediately before saying everyone needs to get over the shooting (which left six people dead): “The shooter is still at large so let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then let’s move on and let’s celebrate the independence of this nation.”
  • Bailey put out a statement (we’re not gonna call it an apology) later saying he apologized “if” he “diminished the pain being felt across our state today.”

Another Profile In Empathy From GOPer Post-Shooting

J.R. Majewski, the GOP nominee in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, had this to say hours after the Highland Park shooting:

July 4 Parade Shooting Suspect In Custody

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, the 22-year-old suspected gunman in the July 4 shooting near Chicago, was arrested Monday evening in Lake Forest, Illinois.

  • The alleged shooter’s motive is unknown so far, but Crimo posted extremely violent and graphic content about mass shootings online, NBC News found. The suspected gunman didn’t seem to post much about politics aside from two posts about Trump (a photo of Crimo draped in a Trump flag dated June 2021 and a video posted on Jan. 2 last year that seemingly showed him with a crowd cheering for Trump’s motorcade outside an airport, according to NBC).
  • At least six people were killed during the shooting and more than two dozen were injured, according to the authorities.

A Second July 4 Shooting

Hours after the Highland Park shooting, there was another shooting in Philadelphia during July 4 festivities on Monday night. Two police officers were grazed by bullets but were treated at a hospital and released this morning. No arrests have been reported yet.

A Preview Of Upcoming Jan. 6 Hearings

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the House Jan. 6 Committee, told CBS News on Sunday that the panel’s next public hearing will focus on “efforts to assemble that mob” that attacked the Capitol, looking at “who was participating, who was financing it, how it was organized” and the involvement of far-right extremist groups.

  • The committee hasn’t announced a schedule for the next slate of hearings yet.
  • More witnesses have come forward to testify, inspired to do so after Cassidy Hutchinson gave her bombshell testimony last week, according to committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) and panel member Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

Hutchinson’s Testimony – Illustrated

The Washington Post created a striking series of art that aligns with key moments of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony.

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Resigns From City Council

Pete Arredondo, the disgraced school district police chief who was tasked with responding to the Uvalde school shooting, has resigned from the Uvalde City Council “to minimize further distractions,” per his resignation letter.

  • Arredondo was sworn into the council just a week after the shooting in May. He has since been denied a leave of absence from the council amid the investigations into his botched handling of the massacre.
  • Arredondo has also been on administrative leave from the school district since June 22.

WNBA Star Detained In Russia Pleads With Biden For Help

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star and Olympian who’s on trial in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil, wrote a heartfelt letter to Biden on Monday imploring him to take action while she almost certainly faces a conviction in Moscow.

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

– Griner

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
