Latest
14 hours ago ago
Trump Endorses Big Lie Booster Blake Masters In Arizona GOP Primary
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger holds a press conference on the status of ballot counting on November 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2020 presidential race between incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call with outstanding ballots in a number of states including Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
15 hours ago ago
Raffensperger Testifies For Hours Before Special Grand Jury Probing Election Steal Scheme
15 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Announces Details Of First Primetime Hearing
16 hours ago ago
Florida Supreme Court Lets DeSantis’ Gerrymandered Congressional Districts Stand For Now
Morning Memo

Abbott Takes Bold Action On America’s Unsecured Door Epidemic

INSIDE: A Fed-Up Rep. Cicilline ... DeSantis ... To Stash A Yacht
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced new executive orders listing the US Army Corps of Engineers and the state are putting up a 250-bed field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas during a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The space can expand to nearly 1,400 beds. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool)
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 29: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced new executive orders listing the US Army Corps of Engineers and the state are putting up a 250-bed field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention C... AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 29: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced new executive orders listing the US Army Corps of Engineers and the state are putting up a 250-bed field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas during a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The space can expand to nearly 1,400 beds. (Phopto by Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 3, 2022 8:07 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Yup We’re Sticking To The Door Thing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wants to make it clear that he absolutely is doing something to prevent future school shootings like the horrific massacre in Uvalde last week, and he can prove it with this letter he sent to the commissioner of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) yesterday. In it, Abbott directs the commissioner to, among other things, ensure that school doors are keeping the kids safe.

  • Schools should be instructed to “conduct weekly inspections of exterior doors to verify they are secure during school hours,” Abbott writes.
  • The GOP’s new door control platform is part of conservatives’ Very Serious push to “harden” schools into quasi-supermax prisons rather than consider gun control.
Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Dem Rep. Cicilline’s Had Enough

During a tense House Judiciary Committee session on a sweeping gun control package on Thursday, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) tore into Republicans’ “bullshit” argument that gun control is an infringement on constitutional rights, and he wasn’t having it when he was asked to yield after saying The Bad Word.

“No, I will not yield, and I’m not gonna yield for my entire five minutes, so don’t ask again!” Cicilline retorted.

  • The committee ultimately passed the legislation (which is titled the “Protecting Our Kids Act”) along party lines, and it’ll be taken up for a full House vote next week, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
  • Needless to say that the package almost certainly won’t go anywhere in the Senate. A bipartisan group of senators is apparently working on its own legislation at the moment.

DeSantis Tells Gun Control Supporter To Get Lost

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) yelled “Nobody wants to hear from you!” at Democratic House candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who confronted DeSantis during an interview:

Support For Abortion Access Reaches Record Highs

Two polls that were conducted by the Wall Street Journal and Gallup after the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision leak show how much Americans’ support for abortion access has ramped up in the face of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority striking down Roe.

  • 57 percent now believe a person ought to be allowed get an abortion for any reason, according to WSJ, the highest figure since its pollster started surveying people on the issue since 1977.
  • For the first time, a majority of Americans now say abortion is morally acceptable, according to Gallup.

Get Ready For Public Jan. 6 Panel Hearings

The House Jan. 6 Committee announced that it will hold its first public hearing on Thursday, June 9. The panel has reached out to three people closely tied to ex-vice president Mike Pence asking them to testify publicly, according to CNN: Ex-federal Judge J. Michael Luttig and Pence’s ex-chief counsel, Greg Jacob, plus Pence’s ex-chief of staff, Marc Short.

Must Read

“The bleak spectacle of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial” – Michael Hobbes

Hit-And-Run AG Not Expected To Testify At Impeachment Trial

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s (R) defense team didn’t file a witness list for the official’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial by the deadline on Wednesday, and the prosecutors in the case don’t have him on their witness list.

  • Ravnsborg never testified on his deadly crash against a pedestrian in the criminal investigation. He only had his lawyer go to court for him, including when he pleaded no contest to a couple of traffic misdemeanors in the case.
  • Ravnsborg doesn’t plan on running for reelection regardless of how the impeachment trial goes, according to local outlet KOTA.

White House Interns Will Finally Start Getting Paid

Interns for the White House and the vice president’s office will no longer have to work for the highest offices in government for free: Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Thursday that interns would start getting paid, beginning with the White House’s fall 2022 internship program. They’ll be paid a stipend of $750 a week.

Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Stashes $300M Yacht In A Creek

Russian fertilizer and coal tycoon Andrey Melnichenko has been keeping his $300 million superyacht anchored in a creek in Ras al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, per the Financial Times and Associated Press, as Western governments seize sanctioned Russian oligarchs’ fancy toys.

  • Melnichenko already had to kiss another yacht goodbye in March, when Italian authorities seized his $578 million boat in northeastern Italy. That was the biggest sailing yacht in the world, according to SuperYachtFan, and it came with several smaller boats to go with the big boat.

An Internet Thing

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest Morning-memo
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: