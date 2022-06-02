Jan. 6 Committee Announces Details Of First Primetime Hearing

The House January 6 Committee will hold its first public hearing next week.

The hearing will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m., the panel said in a statement.

It didn’t specify who might be called to testify at the hearings, saying only in a release that the panel will “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

The panel last held a public hearing in July 2021, when Capitol police officers who fought back in the attack testified before the Committee. The panel plans on holding multiple hearings throughout the month of June, and has invited former members of Mike Pence’s staff.