Jan. 6 Committee Announces Details Of First Primetime Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, speaks alongside Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during a committee business meeting on Capitol Hill March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee met to consider a vote to recommend contempt of Congress charges for Dan Scavino, former President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff for communications, and Peter Navarro, former President Trump's trade advisor, for refusing to cooperate with subpoenas from the committee as part of their investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
June 2, 2022 6:07 p.m.

The House January 6 Committee will hold its first public hearing next week.

The hearing will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m., the panel said in a statement.

It didn’t specify who might be called to testify at the hearings, saying only in a release that the panel will “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

The panel last held a public hearing in July 2021, when Capitol police officers who fought back in the attack testified before the Committee. The panel plans on holding multiple hearings throughout the month of June, and has invited former members of Mike Pence’s staff.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York.
