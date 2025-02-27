Latest
1 day ago
DOGE Gains Access to Confidential Records on Housing Discrimination, Medical Details—Even Domestic Violence
1 day ago
DOGE Cites ‘DEI,’ LinkedIn Profiles It Doesn’t Like In Killing Off HUD Contracts
2 days ago
House GOP Passes Trump’s Budget Resolution As Admin Takes Sledgehammer To Separation Of Powers
2 days ago
DOJ Hires A State Judge Who Was Once Suspended To Advise The Deputy AG

Josh and Kate are Hitting the Road

Maybe not literally. They will probably fly. But you get the idea. The Josh Marshall Podcast Featuring Kate Riga is expanding it's horizons
By
|
February 27, 2025 3:14 p.m.
7
TPM is finally leaving the Acela Corridor (probably). After years of requests, we’re going to host an event somewhere other than New York City or Washington D.C. in early May. Our next live podcast will take place in one of the cities we’ve chosen below. And we’d like your input to help us decide where we should go.

You are probably familiar with live podcasts in general, but may be wondering how TPM does them. In January, we hosted our first in D.C. and about 200 listeners came out for the show, which was followed by a cocktail hour. We’ll stick to the same playbook this time. Josh and Kate will do what they do — bring us up to speed on the news of the day, which will likely involve the misdeeds of Trump and his band of misanthropes. They’ll take some questions from the audience. And then we’ll turn our attention to the bar. It’s a great chance to meet some of the TPM team and fellow TPM listeners/readers/fans.

We’ll keep the vote open for a couple of days, so get your votes in now. If your choice doesn’t win out this time, don’t fret. We’ll have more of these throughout the year.

7
Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
7
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Loyal 20+ year readers in Portland, OR putting in a pitch for our fair city which probably has a larger per capita Prime AF membership!

  2. Avatar for jp jp says:

    Any hopes for anything in the Boston area? I hear the Kennedy School is a nice venue for this sort of thing. :slight_smile:

  3. Good to see cities like Atlanta and St. Louis in that poll.

    TPM undoubtedly has a constituency in both, but folks in the outlying counties of those red-state cities also represent a market (small or not) for what TPM’s selling.

    Democracy – and sanity – need a (near) 50 state strategy, and I’m hoping you’ll consider more blue oases in GOP states – especially in ones that, during past decades, reliably voted Dem.

  4. Avatar for kayeye kayeye says:

    Consider Austin. We need all the sanity we can get. The LBJ Library Auditorium would make a great venue, as would the Paramount Theater.

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for jp Avatar for irasdad Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for kayeye Avatar for drtv Avatar for cityloverbtv

