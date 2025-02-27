Josh and Kate are Hitting the Road

TPM is finally leaving the Acela Corridor (probably). After years of requests, we’re going to host an event somewhere other than New York City or Washington D.C. in early May. Our next live podcast will take place in one of the cities we’ve chosen below. And we’d like your input to help us decide where we should go.

You are probably familiar with live podcasts in general, but may be wondering how TPM does them. In January, we hosted our first in D.C. and about 200 listeners came out for the show, which was followed by a cocktail hour. We’ll stick to the same playbook this time. Josh and Kate will do what they do — bring us up to speed on the news of the day, which will likely involve the misdeeds of Trump and his band of misanthropes. They’ll take some questions from the audience. And then we’ll turn our attention to the bar. It’s a great chance to meet some of the TPM team and fellow TPM listeners/readers/fans.

We’ll keep the vote open for a couple of days, so get your votes in now. If your choice doesn’t win out this time, don’t fret. We’ll have more of these throughout the year.

Loading…