Yet Another Suspicious Package Addressed To CNN Intercepted

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted on Monday, according to the network’s president, Jeff Zucker.
It’s not yet confirmed whether this latest suspicious package was also sent by Cesar Sayoc, who is alleged to have sent a wave of pipe bombs in recent days, including those addressed to James Clapper and John Brennan. CNN is headquartered in Atlanta. Sayoc was arrested Friday.
Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018