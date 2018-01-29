Latest
livewire

WSJ: Melania Trump Took 21 Flights, At Cost Of $675K, Before Moving To WH

By | January 29, 2018 10:23 am
SONG KYUNG-SEOK/AFP

Before moving to the White House last June, first lady Melania Trump took a total of 21 flights on Air Force planes, at the cost of $675,000, according to military records obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Between her husband’s inauguration and June 2017, Melania Trump stayed in New York City so that her son Barron Trump could finish fifth grade.

“It is no secret that Mrs. Trump lived in New York City the first few months of the administration so that her son could finish school. The trips mentioned in this story are examples of Mrs. Trump juggling dual roles—putting her son first while also fulfilling some of her duties as First Lady,” Trump’s spokeswoman told the Journal.

While the cost of private travel for the first lady is currently double what former first lady Michelle Obama spent in a year, Melania Trump’s private trips between New York, Washington, D.C. and Florida were short lived, since she moved to the White House in June.

