With $538k And Counting, McCabe To Stop Accepting Legal Defense Fund Money

Andrew McCabe, the recently fired former FBI deputy director, announced Monday that he would cease accepting donations for his legal defense fund at 7:00 p.m. ET after raising more than three times his original goal.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe last month, days before McCabe would have been eligible for his pension, for making “an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lack[ing] candor – including under oath – on multiple occasions.”

At press time, the legal defense fund, hosted on a GoFundMe page, had raised $538,246, with donations flowing in every couple minutes.

“The outpouring of support on GoFundMe has been simply overwhelming and has led to contributions that have left us stunned and extraordinarily grateful,” McCabe said in a statement Monday (read the full statement below). “The GoFundMe campaign began organically, with generous people spontaneously giving to accounts that others had set up.”

“I never imagined that I would need to rely on this type of assistance,” he added. “However, as reports of additional OIG investigations, congressional oversight hearings, and misleading information about the circumstances of my firing have continued to emerge, the need for substantial resources for a legal team has become clear.”

McCabe has argued that he was authorized to make certain disclosures to the media, and that his firing was an attempt to discredit him as a potential witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

“I did not knowingly mislead or lie to investigators,” he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed shortly after his firing.

Read McCabe’s full statement, prefaced by a statement from Melissa Schwartz of the Bromwich Group — a consulting firm founded by McCabe’s lawyer, Michael Bromwich — below: