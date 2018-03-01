Latest
on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A Delta Connection passenger jet (Bombardier CRJ-900LR) taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
White House On Whether Trump Wants To Fire Sessions: ‘Not That I Know Of’

By | March 1, 2018 3:03 pm
on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that, as far as she knows, the President still wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the job.

“Does the President want to get rid of his attorney general?” a reporter asked at the press briefing Thursday.

“Not that I know of,” Sanders replied.

It was hardly a ringing endorsement after days of increased tensions between the President and attorney general.

On Wednesday morning, after Trump said Sessions’ performance in the job was “DISGRACEFUL,” Sessions responded by saying that as long as he was attorney general, “I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”

