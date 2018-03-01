White House On Whether Trump Wants To Fire Sessions: ‘Not That I Know Of’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that, as far as she knows, the President still wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the job.

“Does the President want to get rid of his attorney general?” a reporter asked at the press briefing Thursday.

“Not that I know of,” Sanders replied.

It was hardly a ringing endorsement after days of increased tensions between the President and attorney general.

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

On Wednesday morning, after Trump said Sessions’ performance in the job was “DISGRACEFUL,” Sessions responded by saying that as long as he was attorney general, “I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”