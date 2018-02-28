Attorney General Jeff Sessions Pushes Back Against Trump Criticism

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded to President Donald Trump’s criticism Wednesday, saying his office would work to “ensure that complaints against this Department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary.”

From CNN:

AG Jeff Sessions responds to @realDonaldTrump's tweet criticizing him this morning (via @LauraAJarrett) 👇 pic.twitter.com/zO46iP0ST1 — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 28, 2018

The rare response to the President’s criticism follows a Trump tweet Wednesday morning, calling Sessions’ decision to direct the Inspector General to probe Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse instead of using DOJ layers “DISGRACEFUL.”

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

Trump has been unabashedly frustrated with Sessions since the attorney general announced he would recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Sessions stepped away from probe because he met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the campaign.

Sessions was one of the first in Congress to wholeheartedly embrace Trump ahead of the 2016 Republican primary.