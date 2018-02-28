Latest
50 mins ago
Georgia Police Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired At High School
56 mins ago
HUD: Carson ‘Did Not Order’ $31K Dining Room Set … But He’s Keeping It
Nashville Public Library Awards Civil Right Icon Congressman John Lewis Literary Award on November 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
1 hour ago
Rep. John Lewis Named Principal Speaker At Harvard’s Commencement
livewire

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Pushes Back Against Trump Criticism

By | February 28, 2018 1:32 pm
On Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks in the Lincoln Hall of Union League of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA, on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded to President Donald Trump’s criticism Wednesday, saying his office would work to “ensure that complaints against this Department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary.”

From CNN:

The rare response to the President’s criticism follows a Trump tweet Wednesday morning, calling Sessions’ decision to direct the Inspector General to probe Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse instead of using DOJ layers “DISGRACEFUL.”

Trump has been unabashedly frustrated with Sessions since the attorney general announced he would recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Sessions stepped away from probe because he met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the campaign.

Sessions was one of the first in Congress to wholeheartedly embrace Trump ahead of the 2016 Republican primary.

NEW & NOW FREE
