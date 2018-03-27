WH Insists Trump Has ‘Highly Qualified’ Legal Team As Lawyers Say No To Prez

Amid a wave of expert litigators declining offers to join President Donald Trump’s Russia probe team, the White House defended the team Tuesday.

During a press briefing Tuesday, the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the “number of high-profile lawyers” who have declined Trump’s offers to join his legal team, naming Dan Webb and Ted Olson, the former solicitor general, as well as unnamed “others.”

“I’m wondering why the President has had so much trouble finding an experienced lawyer willing to take him on?” Rucker asked. “And who at this hour is his lead counsel in negotiating with Robert Mueller and the special counsel’s [office]?”

“The President has a highly qualified team with several individuals that have been part of this process,” Sanders responded, naming Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow.

“For specific details on any search process outside of the White House, I would refer you to his outside counsel.”

Rucker pointed out that Ty Cobb works for the White House, rather than for Trump personally. John Dowd recently resigned as Trump’s top personal lawyer taking on the Russia probe.

“Outside of the White House, I would refer you to Jay Sekulow, who can address any detailed questions on that front,” Sanders said.

The New York Times on Sunday reported that Sekulow was the only lawyer of Trump’s “who is working full time on the special counsel’s investigation.”