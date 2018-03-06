Latest
WaPo: Mueller Probes Michael Cohen’s Role In Russia, Ukraine-Related Episodes

By | March 6, 2018 3:38 pm
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen is schedule to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Special counsel Robert Mueller has focused his attention on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and in particular on the role Cohen played in two specific incidents involving Russia and Ukraine, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Post cited several unnamed people familiar with document subpoenas and interviews performed by Mueller’s office.

One episode of Mueller’s focus, according to the Post’s sources, is the role Cohen played in attempting to advance a Trump Organization project in Moscow. In January 2016, the Post first reported last year, Cohen reached out to Vladimir Putin’s personal spokesperson to ask for help with the stalled project, which never reached fruition.

Mueller is also scrutinizing Cohen’s role in passing along a pro-Russian peace proposal from Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Artemenko to then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the Post reported Tuesday.

Read the Post’s full report here.

NEW & NOW FREE
