Virginia GOP Calls For Boycott Of Restaurant That Turned Away Sanders

The Virginia state GOP has seized on news that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia on Friday night and has called for a boycott of the business, Red Hen.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the state Republican Party painted the incident as the “intolerant left” showing its “true colors.” It asked followers to sign a “boycott petition” to “show Red Hen that patriotic Trump supporters are the silent majority in Virginia!”

On the petition page, the group claimed that Sanders was thrown out “in the middle of dinner” because she works for President Donald Trump. However, Red Hen co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post on Saturday that she pulled Sanders aside on the restaurant patio and asked her to leave after her chef and other staff members expressed discomfort in serving her.

In order to sign the boycott petition, the GOP asks for a participant’s address, email and phone number. The petition had received a little more than 50 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Trump himself used his Twitter platform to weigh in on the fiasco and insult the business for having “filthy” canopies.