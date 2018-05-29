Valerie Jarrett On Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet: ‘Turn It Into A Teaching Moment’

Former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett responded Tuesday to the the racist comment Roseanne Barr made about her, and which led to the cancellation of Barr’s sitcom reboot on ABC.

“I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” Jarrett said during an appearance on the MSNBC special “Everyday Racism In America,” a clip of which the network aired Tuesday.

“I’m fine,” Jarrett continued. “I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense: the person who’s walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse or want to cross the street, or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk’ as we call it.”

“As you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day. And I think that’s why I’m so glad to be here this evening talking with all of you.”

Barr on Tuesday tweeted of Jarrett: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”