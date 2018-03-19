Trump’s Angry Weekend Tweetstorm Spills Into Monday Morning

After firing off a series of tweets aimed at special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and fired FBI official Andrew McCabe on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, Trump again lashed out at the Russia probe Monday morning.

A total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2018

Trump often fires off tweets on weekend mornings, but his ire toward Mueller was especially apparent this past weekend. He also openly celebrated the firing of McCabe just two days before the FBI official’s retirement benefits would have kicked in, renewing his claims that McCabe was biased toward Democrats.