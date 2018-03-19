Latest
3 mins ago
Clinton Apologizes For Critique Of Trump Voters
attends "Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton" at AFI FEST 2017 Presented By Audi at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
12 mins ago
Jim Carrey Criticized For Painted Portrait Resembling Sarah Huckabee Sanders
13 mins ago
Report: Hicks Considered Resigning Twice Before She Finally Quit
livewire

Trump’s Angry Weekend Tweetstorm Spills Into Monday Morning

By | March 19, 2018 9:38 am
U.S. President Donald J. Trump hosts a law enforcement roundtable on MS-13 at The White House in Washington, DC, February 06, 2018. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Polaris
Pool/Getty Images North America

After firing off a series of tweets aimed at special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and fired FBI official Andrew McCabe on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, Trump again lashed out at the Russia probe Monday morning.

Trump often fires off tweets on weekend mornings, but his ire toward Mueller was especially apparent this past weekend. He also openly celebrated the firing of McCabe just two days before the FBI official’s retirement benefits would have kicked in, renewing his claims that McCabe was biased toward Democrats.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Extra! Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Talks “Trump Surrogates” Threatening His Client and More
More Livewire
View All
Comments