3 hours ago
CO Supreme Court Rules GOP Rep. Shouldn’t Be On Republican Primary Ballot
3 hours ago
Senate Committee Approves Pompeo Nomination For Full Senate Vote
5 hours ago
Rand Paul Flip-Flops On Pompeo, Now Pledges Support
Trump Increasingly Using Cell Phone To Bypass Kelly’s Authority

By | April 23, 2018 5:06 pm
President Donald Trump is frequently turning to his cell phone to contact advisers, a sign that he is seeking to circumvent chief of staff John Kelly’s gatekeeping and take direct control of who has access to him, CNN reported Monday

Unnamed sources told CNN that Trump is bypassing the White House switchboard, which would give Kelly access to Trump’s daily call log. This system has reportedly benefitted former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who Kelly tried to cut off from Trump earlier in the administration. Trump has also established that he wants National Security Adviser John Bolton and national economic adviser Larry Kudlow to come directly to him without looping in Kelly, a break with precedent.

This revelation is in keeping with recent reports about the increasingly strained relationship between the President and his chief of staff.

This practice reportedly could pose security threats, as cell phones are vulnerable to hacking and eavesdropping, as well as hampering record keeping for historical archiving and accountability.

