Trump Tweets About NYT’s ‘Illegal’ Sources After Report On Barr’s Mueller Review

President Trump on Thursday did not directly address reports that Attorney General William Barr’s assessment of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was inadequate — according to members of Mueller’s team — but he did trash the New York Times, which was first to report on the issue.

The New York Times had no legitimate sources, which would be totally illegal, concerning the Mueller Report. In fact, they probably had no sources at all! They are a Fake News paper who have already been forced to apologize for their incorrect and very bad reporting on me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2019