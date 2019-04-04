Latest
8 mins ago
DOJ Pushes Back On Reports Of Mueller Team Frustration With Barr Letter
40 mins ago
FBI Director Wray: ‘I Have Not’ Read The Mueller Report
1 hour ago
House Dems To Grill Tech Companies On White Nationalism, Hate Crimes
livewire

Trump Tweets About NYT’s ‘Illegal’ Sources After Report On Barr’s Mueller Review

By
April 4, 2019 11:24 am

President Trump on Thursday did not directly address reports that Attorney General William Barr’s assessment of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was inadequate — according to members of Mueller’s team — but he did trash the New York Times, which was first to report on the issue.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: