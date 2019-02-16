Latest
Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comMultiple police officers and civilians have been wounded in an Aurora, Ill shooting Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in an industrial area near Prairie and Highland avenues.
Factory Employee Was Being Fired When He Fatally Shot 5 Co-Workers In Illinois
Manafort Faces More Than 19 Years In Prison, According To New Mueller Filings
Ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) listens on. Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform met to consider a censure or IRS Commissioner John Koskinen on Wednesday, June 15, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke)
House Dems: Trump Lawyers Made False Claims About Cohen Hush Money Payments
Trump Tweets ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ To Victims Of Aurora Factory Shooting

President Donald Trump on Friday night expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the victims of the Henry Pratt Co. factory shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

The shooter was a factory employee who was being fired when he fatally shot five of his co-workers on Friday afternoon. A sixth co-worker was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

