Trump Tweets ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ To Victims Of Aurora Factory Shooting

President Donald Trump on Friday night expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the victims of the Henry Pratt Co. factory shooting in Aurora, Illinois.
The shooter was a factory employee who was being fired when he fatally shot five of his co-workers on Friday afternoon. A sixth co-worker was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2019