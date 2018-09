According to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Donald Trump will be holding a press conference at 5 PM on Wednesday to discuss his United Nations General Assembly trip, as well as the “news of the day.”

President @realDonaldTrump will hold a press conference tomorrow at 5pm to discuss the #UNGA trip and news of the day. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 25, 2018

Per the Washington Post, it has been well over a year since Trump held a solo, official press conference.