Trump: Stop And Frisk ‘Meant For Problems Like Chicago’

By
October 8, 2018 2:16 pm

President Donald Trump advocated for expanding the practice of “stop and frisk” since it was “meant for problems like Chicago.”

“It works and it was meant for problems like Chicago. It was meant for it. Stop and frisk,” Trump said during a speech to law enforcement officers in Florida.

The practice began in New York City, allowing officers to temporarily detain and interview possible suspects to see if they had weapons or drugs. The tactic has been pilloried as a hotbed of racial profiling.

In addition, despite Trump’s assertion that stop and frisk reduced crime dramatically in New York, statistics show that it had a negligible effect on the crime rates.

Watch below:

