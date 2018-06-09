Latest
Trump Seems To Really Want Russia Back In The G-7: ‘It Would Be An Asset’

June 9, 2018
For the second time in two days, President Trump called for Russia to be let back into the G-7.

Russia was kicked out of the global summit over its invasion of Ukraine. But Trump, who has asserted a decisively pro-Russia posture, said Saturday at the G-7 in Canada that it would be an “asset to have Russia back in.”

“This used to be the G-8, not the G-7, and something happened a while ago where Russia is no longer in,” Trump told reporters. “I think it would be an asset to have Russia back in. I think it would be good for the world. I think it would be good for Russia. I think it would be good for the United States. I think it would be good for all of the countries of the current G-7. I think the G-8 would be better. I think having Russia back in would be a positive thing. We’re looking for peace in the world, we’re not looking to play games.”

Before leaving the White House Friday to travel to the summit, Trump called for Russia to be readmitted to the group. Trump boasted that he had been Russia’s “biggest nightmare,” but that the country should have a seat at the negotiating table.

Speaking about Russia’s military incursion in Crimea, a peninsula that was part of Ukraine, Trump on Saturday blamed President Obama for the annexation.

“He was the one who let Crimea get away … Crimea was let go during the Obama administration. Obama can say all he wants. He allowed Russia to take Crimea. I may have had a much different attitude,” Trump said.

