Trump Rips Media, The ‘Real Enemy Of The People,’ Who Want ‘War’ With Russia

By | July 19, 2018 10:01 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: U.S. President Donald Trump talks the media about his meeting with RussianÊVladimir Putin in Helsinki, in the Cabinet Room on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump was holding a meeting with House members of the Ways and Means Committee. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Rants about the “enemy of the people,” “fake news” and “failing” media are nothing new from President Donald Trump.

But on Thursday morning, Trump made a fresh bombastic claim: the media want the U.S. to go to “war” with Russia.

“The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war,” he said Thursday morning in a series of Twitter outbursts against the coverage of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite days of mystifying flip-flops on whether Trump believes his own intelligence community over Putin, he then claimed the media has no interest in reporting that the he has previously acknowledged Russia meddling and thanked his friends at “Fox and Friends” for their coverage.

Reiterating who the “real enemy of the people” is, Trump touched on an issue that his own officials have been scrambling to resolve in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. told reporters in Moscow that the Trump and Putin had made several “verbal agreements” during their one-on-one session, without aides. Administration officials have reportedly been unable to produce details on what those agreements might be, but Trump alluded to what was discussed in tweets.

