livewire

Trump Rejects Calls To Abolish ICE: ‘Zero Chance, It Will Never Happen!’

By | June 30, 2018 11:09 am
U.S. president Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Scheels Arena on June 27, 2018 in Fargo, North Dakota. President Trump held a campaign style "Make America Great Again" rally in Fargo, North Dakota with thousands in attendance.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump flatly rejected Democrats’ push to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on Saturday morning, saying there is “zero chance” it will happen.

In a series of tweets, Trump praised the agency as “one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen.”

In a following tweet, he says abolition will “never happen!”

As scrutiny of the agency grows while it carries out the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, several Democrats, including those eyeing a 2020 presidential bid, have heeded activists’ calls to get rid of ICE entirely.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday, “I believe you should get rid of [ICE], start over, reimagine it, and build something that actually works.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), another possible 2020 Democratic candidate, made similar comment last week during an MSNBC interview, saying that the government should “probably think about starting from scratch” with immigration enforcement.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) is currently hammering out legislation to abolish the agency.

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose shocking primary victory against incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley heralded a new progressive push in the Democratic party, has been a vocal advocate of abolishing the agency.

