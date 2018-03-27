Latest
livewire

Trump Silent In Public, But Reportedly Rages Over Stormy Daniels In Private

By | March 27, 2018 10:25 am
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, during their joint press conference, in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, February 23, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has refrained from publicly addressing allegations from porn actress Stormy Daniels that she had an intimate affair with him. In private, however, Trump has complained and worried about the allegations, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Trump has called Daniels’ claims a “hoax,” asked if her allegations hurt him in the polls, and claimed that he does not find her attractive, the Washington Post reported.

Though he’s asked associates if the allegations from Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, are hurting him, he has made the general calculation that the episode will blow over and leave him largely undamaged, per the Post. This calculation has prompted him to remain silent.

Read the Washington Post’s full report here.

