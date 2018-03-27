Trump Silent In Public, But Reportedly Rages Over Stormy Daniels In Private

President Donald Trump has refrained from publicly addressing allegations from porn actress Stormy Daniels that she had an intimate affair with him. In private, however, Trump has complained and worried about the allegations, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Trump has called Daniels’ claims a “hoax,” asked if her allegations hurt him in the polls, and claimed that he does not find her attractive, the Washington Post reported.

Though he’s asked associates if the allegations from Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, are hurting him, he has made the general calculation that the episode will blow over and leave him largely undamaged, per the Post. This calculation has prompted him to remain silent.

