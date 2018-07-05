Trump Officially Welcomes Ex-Fox News Exec To WH Communication Department

Latest
By | July 5, 2018 1:19 pm
In this April 24, 2017 photo, Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant with Rupert Murdoch, second from right, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox. The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim. The network said Monday, May 1, that Shine, a longtime lieutenant of ousted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, is out. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/AP

President Donald Trump officially announced Thursday that former Fox News co-president and Roger Ailes ally Bill Shine has joined the White House communications department as assistant to the President and deputy chief of staff.

“He brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role,” the White House said in a statement. “Previously, Mr. Shine served as Co-President of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.”

Shine accepted the job about a week ago.

He was forced to leave his old job at Fox News in May 2017 due to accusations that he had helped cover up sexual assault claims by retaliating against or threatening victims.

