Trump Officially Welcomes Ex-Fox News Exec To WH Communication Department

President Donald Trump officially announced Thursday that former Fox News co-president and Roger Ailes ally Bill Shine has joined the White House communications department as assistant to the President and deputy chief of staff.

“He brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role,” the White House said in a statement. “Previously, Mr. Shine served as Co-President of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.”

Shine accepted the job about a week ago.

He was forced to leave his old job at Fox News in May 2017 due to accusations that he had helped cover up sexual assault claims by retaliating against or threatening victims.