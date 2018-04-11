Latest
Trump: ‘Nobody Can Question’ Paul Ryan’s ‘Legacy Of Achievement’

By | April 11, 2018 10:04 am
PA Wire/PA Images

On the heels of reports that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is set to retire this fall, President Donald Trump praised Ryan for his “achievement,” calling him a “truly good man.”

Ryan’s office confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Speaker was not seeking reelection when his term is up in November.

“After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father,” Brendan Buck, the counselor to the speaker, said Wednesday. “While he did not seek the position, he told his colleagues that serving as speaker has been the professional honor of his life, and he thanked them for the trust they placed in him.”

Rumors of Ryan’s retirement or possible resignation have been circulating for months, but Ryan’s office has denied all reports that he was planning to leave Congress.

