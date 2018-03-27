Latest
1 min ago
Australia, Ireland Join More Than 20 Nations In Expelling Russian Diplomats
10 mins ago
Retired SCOTUS Justice: Repeal Of 2nd Amendment Weakens NRA’s Power
attend the 2017 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
20 mins ago
NBC: It Could Take At Least A Year For FEC To Rule On Stormy Daniels Payment
livewire

Paul Ryan Spox Denies ‘Rumor Mill’ Resignation Plans

By | March 27, 2018 8:38 am
on March 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) office is denying reports that Ryan plans to resign in coming weeks, Ryan’s spokesperson AshLee Strong told TPM Tuesday.

“The speaker is not resigning,” Strong said.

Ryan’s office was responding Monday to comments from Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV), who told a local news outlet on Monday that the “rumor mill” on Capitol Hill is suggesting that Ryan is “getting ready to resign in the next 30 to 60 days.” Amodei told the Nevada Newsmakers that Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) would be elected to replace him as speaker.

Now that is interesting, because no one has talked to members on how they are going to vote,” Amodei said Monday. “Now, maybe they have talked to all of the members but me. I don’t know, so that is the rumor mill from last week.

Scalise’s office has denied the claims as well, telling The Washington Examiner that Scalise “fully supports” Ryan as Speaker of the House.

Late last year, Ryan’s office also had to deflect rumors that he was planning to retire, which were perpetrated by reports from The Huffington Post and Politico that said Ryan wanted to serve as speaker through the end of his term and then leave Congress altogether.

More Livewire
View All
Comments