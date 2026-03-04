© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
War With Iran? A Blood Moon on Purim? For Some Christian Influencers, That Can Mean Only One Thing: The End Times

Evangelical figures see a connection between Trump’s war on Iran and a lunar eclipse during the Jewish holiday of Purim.
03.04.26 | 9:30 am
On Sunday, two days after President Donald Trump ordered the start of “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran, John Hagee, the 85-year-old televangelist and founder of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), delivered a sermon at his Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. Standing in front of a banner that read “God’s Coming… Operation Epic Fury,” Hagee thanked Trump, “whose wisdom and courage has crushed the enemies of Zion.” He then quickly pivoted to a familiar refrain for anyone who — like me — has followed Hagee’s career since he founded CUFI in 2006: that the American and Israeli attack on Iran will trigger a series of biblically prophesied events, including the invasion of Israel by a Russian-led army, and Jesus’s eventual defeat of the Antichrist at the Battle of Armageddon.

For decades, Hagee has argued that he loves and supports the Jewish people and the state of Israel; that it is a biblical imperative that America support Israel, including going to war on its behalf; and that Israel will be the site of the ultimate showdown between good and evil, at which Jews will burn or convert, and after which Jesus will rule the world for one thousand years from a throne on the Temple Mount.

Hagee also has spent decades arguing that Iran is central to this sequence of events, leaning heavily on the story of the Jewish holiday of Purim, celebrated this week. The holiday commemorates the biblical story of the heroism of Queen Esther, the secretly Jewish wife of the Persian king, who saves the Jews from an extermination plot by the villainous court official Haman. For Hagee, the Purim story is not a lesson about the evils of religious hatred and genocidal ambitions; it is a biblical guide for attacking modern-day Iran (Persia) to save Israel from the wicked designs of its leaders. For Hagee, who has long been close to Republican officials and lawmakers, real-life occurrences are relevant primarily as harbingers of biblically prophesied events or signs from God about his divine intentions. 

President Barack Obama’s negotiation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, triggered Hagee, a leading opponent of the deal, to add some new twists to his prophetic claims. In 2014, Hagee published a book, and made an accompanying documentary, about the “four blood moons,” or a tetrad of lunar eclipses of a full moon that occurred on Passover and Sukkot in 2014 and 2015. The coinciding of a full moon on Jewish holidays is commonplace, since the Jewish calendar is a lunar one. But for Hagee, “God is using the sun, moon, and stars to send signals to mankind,” and the blood moon is a sign from God that something significant is going to happen regarding Israel. While blood moons, or lunar eclipses, are fairly regular, such a tetrad on Jewish holidays had only previously occurred around the Spanish Inquisition, the founding of the modern state of Israel, and the 1967 Six-Day War, things that Hagee naturally saw as prophetically significant — for Jews and for Israel. 

Muslims, on the other hand, are at worst an existential enemy and at best collateral damage. Reviewing the Four Blood Moons documentary, the religion writer Michael Shulson observed, “Throughout the film, it’s Muslims — swarthy, disorganized, kaffiyeh-clad troops — who antagonize the Jews in most dramatic reenactments. And it’s Muslims — ISIS, and especially Iran — whom the film’s experts suggest will be the wicked actors in this next blood moon drama. A brief section citing the shared Abrahamic heritage of Jews and Christians entirely omits Islam, the third Abrahamic faith.”

  Hagee’s blood moon prophecies have become enormously popular in evangelical circles. The Christian Broadcasting Network cited them this week in its coverage of the war. An “analysis” the network published on its website acknowledged that the blood moons might be a coincidence, but that “doesn’t mean there also wasn’t an intentional message that was pre-ordained from the time God set the sun, moon, and planets in motion in Genesis 1.” The blood moons, along with the war, could be a sign of the end-times.

Hagee may be the godfather of Iran-related prophecies, but prophets echoing them have become commonplace. Charisma magazine, a leading source for charismatic and Pentecostal Christians whose publisher has written several hagiographic books about Trump, this week featured “prophetic voice Joseph Z.,” who posted “a powerful new livestream” about the convergence of Operation Epic Fury, Purim, and the lunar eclipse. Joseph Z. claimed “it’s likely we’re going to see revival in Iran” — meaning a Christian revival — and “if you don’t understand that we’re living in biblical prophecy right now, you need to really begin to open your Bible.” Another prophet, Amanda Grace, also was featured on the magazine’s website for a broadcast in which she maintained that the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other Iranian government officials, mirrored the death of Haman in the book of Esther. “Hidden within Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is Haman,” she added as supposedly potent evidence of the biblical importance of these events.

Christian Zionists frequently cite Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, along with his move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as major first term accomplishments. Now they have the war they’ve long been advocating, the war they’ve long claimed will set off the end-times and the return of Jesus. When it doesn’t, and just leaves senseless death, destruction, and bloodshed, there will likely be a new prophecy that keeps the prophetic industry in business, and sanctifies Trump of responsibility for any of it.

Sarah Posner is a journalist and author of the book “Unholy: How White Christian Nationalists Powered the Trump Presidency and the Devastating Legacy They Left Behind," and a columnist for MSNBC.
  1. This is the same end times nonsense that has been going on for 2000 years. Every single time the end times have been predicted the date has come and gone. People who believe is such nonsense are all fools. People who make such predictions are mostly grifters.

  2. When religious freedom is used to obliterate the planet and wipe out humanity in pursuit of some fan fiction bullshit, we really need to address the mental illness that is religion. Are we really going to allow the world to go up in flames because a handful of profoundly stupid people believe a fucking fairy tale? If that’s not the limit to “religious freedom” then we can stop pretending that democracy or humanity for that matter are even worth saving.

  3. Aren’t we out of straws yet, haven’t these End Times lunatics (literally in this case) grasped them all?

  4. and Jesus’s eventual defeat of the Antichrist at the Battle of Armageddon.

    Hey, evangelicals, Trump is the Antichrist.

  5. Reading Revelations, I came away with the distinct impression that the author either had a serious psychotic episode or had ingested some bread rust and was tripping balls.

    Either way, he spawned centuries of fearful naval gazing and worse. Here’s an example of worse from emptywheel:

    The Military Religious Freedom Foundation has already fielded 110 complaints from service members being instructed that they are fighting Armageddon.

    A combat-unit commander told non-commissioned officers at a briefing Monday that the Iran war is part of God’s plan and that Pres. Donald Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth,” according to a complaint by a non-commissioned officer.

    From Saturday morning through Monday night, more than 110 similar complaints about commanders in every branch of the military had been logged by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF).

    The complaints came from more than 40 different units spread across at least 30 military installations, the MRFF told me Monday night.

