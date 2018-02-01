Trump Falsely Claims His State Of The Union Speech Was Most-Watched Ever

Latest
By | February 1, 2018 8:53 am
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning incorrectly claimed that his state of the union speech on Tuesday was the most-watched in history.

In a tweet praising Fox News’ coverage of his speech, Trump boasted that 45.6 million people watched his speech on television, claiming that it was the “highest number in history.”

However, 48 million viewers tuned in to President Barack Obama’s first state of the union address in 2010. Trump’s speech also trailed President Bill Clinton’s first state of the union speech and President George W. Bush’s first state of the union.

Even Fox News pointed this out Thursday morning.

Trump may have been confused while watching the “Fox and Friends” morning broadcast. Co-host Steve Doocy noted that Trump pulled in more viewers than Obama’s final state of the union, but he offered the caveat that “fewer people watch” the longer a president is in office. He then boasted about Fox News’ ratings for the speech, which were the network’s highest ever. Trump also noted this in his tweet.

Trump’s exaggeration is reminiscent of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s bizarre claim that Trump’s inauguration was was most-watched “both in person and around the globe.”

