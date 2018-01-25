Trump: I ‘Don’t Remember’ Asking FBI’s McCabe Who He Voted For In 2016

President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening said that he does not remember asking Andrew McCabe, then the acting FBI director, who he voted for in the 2016 election and argued that it would not be a “big deal” if he had.

“I don’t think so,” Trump told reporters in the White House when asked whether he asked McCabe who he voted for.

The President reportedly asked McCabe who he voted for during a May 2016 meeting shortly after James Comey was fired as FBI director. In that same meeting, Trump reportedly mentioned that McCabe’s wife received a campaign donation from former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Pressed on whether it’s possible he asked McCabe who he voted for, Trump told reporters, “I don’t know what’s the big deal with that. Because I would ask you, ‘Who did you vote for?'”

“I don’t think that’s a big deal. But I don’t remember that. I saw that this morning. I don’t remember asking him that question,” Trump added.

McCabe has long been the focus of Trump’s ire. The President has suggested that McCabe is biased because his wife, who ran a Democratic campaign for a Virginia state senate seat, accepted a campaign contribution from McAuliffe.

Reporters asked Trump on Wednesday if he believes McCabe should leave the FBI, but Trump wouldn’t say.

“Well, McCabe got more than $500,000 from essentially Hillary Clinton. And is he investigating Hillary Clinton?” he replied.

Asked if he regrets McCabe’s time as acting FBI director, Trump again failed to give a straight answer.

“You know what, I keep out of it. You’d find that hard to believe. I keep out of it. That’s the way it fell. He’s been there. It’s one of those things,” Trump said. “But he was the star of many of my speeches. Because he got from $500,000 to $700,000, whatever the number was. Got that money for the wife.”