Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump introduces XXX as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, XXX would succeed Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, 81, who is retiring after 30 years of service on the high court.U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. KavanaughU.S. Circuit Judge Thomas M. HardimanU.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney BarrettU.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Kethledge
30 mins ago
Gentlemen, Start Your Engines: Pence And McConnell Race Into Confirmation Campaign
32 mins ago
Trump Says Putin Meeting May Be ‘Easiest Of Them All’ Ahead Of Trip
42 mins ago
All 12 Boys, Their Coach Rescued From Flooded Thai Cave
livewire

Trump Says He Did Not Ask Kavanaugh About Abortion

By | July 10, 2018 8:46 am
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he has not asked his Supreme Court pick, who will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, about his views on abortion.

“No, I haven’t, I really haven’t,” Trump told reporters in response to questions about whether he’s addressed the issue with his nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

“Last night was an incredible, Brett Kavanaugh got great reviews, actually from both sides. It’s a beautiful thing to watch, ” he told reporters, according to the pool report.

The conservative judge’s stance on abortion and upholding Roe v. Wade will likely determine whether Kavanaugh earns confirmation votes from at least two Republican female senators. 

During his 2006 Senate confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh was pressed on his thoughts on Roe v. Wade as a precedent of the court, by now- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Kavanaugh said he would follow the ruling, but declined to share his personal opinion on abortion.

“Senator, on the question of Roe v. Wade, if confirmed to the D.C. Circuit, I would follow Roe v. Wade faithfully and fully. That would be binding precedent of the court. It’s been decided by the Supreme Court,” he said. “I’m saying if I were confirmed to the D.C. Circuit, senator, I would follow it. It’s been reaffirmed many times.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments