Trump Balks At Comey Memos: ‘Illegal Act’ Prompted Special Counsel Probe

President Donald Trump on Friday night tried to use the release of former FBI James Comey’s memos and the revelation that they contained classified information to question special counsel Robert Mueller’s jurisdiction over the Russia investigation.

James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Trump has been using the memos released this week to cast doubt on the Russia probe. In tweets Friday morning, Trump said that the memos showed that there was “NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION” and called the Russia investigation a “witch hunt,” as he often does.

The President has been particularly sensitive about the investigation since the FBI raided the home and office of his longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. The raid reportedly made Trump more hesitant to sit with Mueller’s team for an interview and caused him to consider firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, though Trump has apparently backed off his urge to oust Rosenstein.