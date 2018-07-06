Latest
on July 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
11 mins ago
Pence: ‘Spurious Attacks On ICE By Our Political Leaders Must Stop’
AYR, SCOTLAND - JUNE 24: Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump speaks as he reopens his Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Trump’s UK Trip Will Keep Him Away From London Protests
CHICAGO, June 30, 2018 -- People participate in the "Families Belong Together" rally at Daley Plaza in Chicago, the United States, on June 30, 2018. Tens of thousands of Americans marched and rallied across the United States to protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy resulting in over 2,000 children separated from their families who crossed the border illegally. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)
3 hours ago
Trump Admin Asks Court For More Time To Reunite Immigrant Families
livewire

Trump Claims Victory In Collusion Suit That Was Tossed On A Technicality

By | July 6, 2018 1:49 pm
U.S. president Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally at Four Seasons Arena on July 5, 2018 in Great Falls, Montana. President Trump held a campaign style 'Make America Great Again' rally in Great Falls, Montana with thousands in attendance.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Friday declared victory over a collusion lawsuit that was filed by a former employee of the Democratic National Committee, alleging the Trump campaign and Roger Stone colluded with Russia and WikiLeaks to publish hacked DNC emails.

“Just won the lawsuit filed by the DNC and a bunch of Democrat crazies trying to the Trump Campaign (and others), colluded with Russia,” he tweeted Friday afternoon.

Despite Trump’s implication that the judge cleared his campaign of collusion with Russia, the lawsuit was tossed by a federal judge on Tuesday because of a jurisdictional technicality.

“It bears emphasizing that this Court’s ruling is not based on a finding that there was no collusion between defendants and Russia during the 2016 presidential election,” Judge Ellen Huvelle wrote in her ruling, according to Politico. “This is the wrong forum for plaintiffs’ lawsuit. The Court takes no position on the merits of plaintiffs’ claims.”

The lawsuit was filed last year by DNC donors — Roy Cockrum and Eric Schoenberg — and staffer Scott Comer, not by the DNC, as Trump suggested in his tweet. The donors and former staffer alleged that the Trump campaign and Stone worked with the Russians to hack the DNC’s emails, and the plaintiffs argued that the publishing of the hacked emails was an invasion of their privacy.

It’s been reported that Stone exchanged messages with WikiLeaks and another account that was reportedly responsible for sharing the files during the campaign. Stone also recently fessed up about his contacts with a Russian national who wanted money in exchange for dirt on Hillary Clinton.  

The DNC has filed its own lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign and others related to the email hack.

More Livewire
View All
Comments