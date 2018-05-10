Latest
Trump Calls Blankenship To Mend Wounds From Nasty WV Senate Primary

By | May 10, 2018 7:06 am
AP

President Donald Trump called failed Republican West Virginia Senate candidate Don Blankenship Wednesday in an attempt to smooth feathers ruffled by a nasty primary, according to a Politico report.

Trump had intervened in the last few days of the campaign, urging voters away from Blankenship, who he thought could not win a general election against incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Blankenship reportedly credits that tweet with his late loss of momentum and ultimate defeat.

According to Politico, party leaders are worried that Blankenship will use his resentment and deep pockets to damage the primary winner, Patrick Morrisey, when he begins campaigning against Manchin.

