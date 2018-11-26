Latest
DOJ ‘Suggests’ SCOTUS ‘Reconsider’ Delaying Census Case Proceedings
Mueller: Manafort Has Lied To Investigators Since Plea Deal
Geraldo ‘Ashamed’ Of Treatment Of Asylum Seekers: ‘This Tear Gas Choked Me’
Trump Boosters Diamond And Silk To Get Show On Fox News’ Streaming Service

November 26, 2018 3:00 pm

Diamond & Silk, the pro-Trump YouTubers-turned-conservative-stars, will get their own commentary show on Fox Nation, Fox News’ new streaming service, Fox News’ senior VP of development and production John Finley announced Monday. Fox Nation, meant for “FOX News superfans,” is set to launch as a streaming service on Tuesday.

