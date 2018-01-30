Latest
5 hours ago
Hot Mic: Trump Says ‘A Hundred Percent’ We’ll Release The Nunes ‘Memo’
during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
5 hours ago
‘Lies’: Trump’s SOTU Speech Lands Flat With Furious Democrats
during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election.
5 hours ago
Don Jr. Claims He ‘Got A Leg Workout’ From Standing So Many Times At SOTU
livewire

Trump Boasts Of Stock Market Gains During SOTU (Amid 2-Day Slump)

By | January 30, 2018 9:28 pm
during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump boasted on Tuesday, during his first State of the Union address, that the U.S. stock market “has smashed one record after another.”

Trump has often cited the stock market as a marker of his presidency’s success, and during the official address he claimed it has gained “$8 trillion and more in value in just this short period of time.”

“The great news for Americans’ 401k, retirement, pension, and college savings accounts have gone through the roof,” Trump said.

His remarks appeared at odds with current market data; the Dow Jones industrial average closed Tuesday nearly 363 points down after its biggest two-day drop since the Brexit vote in June 2016 sparked uncertainty.

More Livewire
View All