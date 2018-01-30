Trump Boasts Of Stock Market Gains During SOTU (Amid 2-Day Slump)

President Donald Trump boasted on Tuesday, during his first State of the Union address, that the U.S. stock market “has smashed one record after another.”

Trump has often cited the stock market as a marker of his presidency’s success, and during the official address he claimed it has gained “$8 trillion and more in value in just this short period of time.”

“The great news for Americans’ 401k, retirement, pension, and college savings accounts have gone through the roof,” Trump said.

His remarks appeared at odds with current market data; the Dow Jones industrial average closed Tuesday nearly 363 points down after its biggest two-day drop since the Brexit vote in June 2016 sparked uncertainty.