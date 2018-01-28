Trump Attacks Jay-Z For Criticizing His Alleged ‘Sh*thole Countries’ Remark

President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked rapper Jay-Z after the musician and businessman criticized remarks Trump allegedly made calling African nations “shithole countries.”

“Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” Trump tweeted.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier in January that unemployment among black workers is at its lowest since the bureau started tracking such data, but that unemployment rate has been declining since 2011, and has fallen consistently since then. Despite his claims, Trump’s policies do not appear to have affected that rate.

The Washington Post reported in January that Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries” and asked why the United States allows people to immigrate from them. Trump denied using “the language” cited in reports about his remarks, but did not specifically address his alleged phrasing.