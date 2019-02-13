Latest
6 hours ago
Manafort Lied To Mueller Team After Agreeing To Cooperate, Judge Rules
6 hours ago
Nadler Threatens To Depose Whitaker Over Testimony ‘Contradicted By Other Evidence’
9 hours ago
Ex-WV Supreme Court Judge At Center Of Impeachment Scandal Gets Prison Time
livewire

Tomi Lahren Predicts Trump Can Forget About 2020 If He Signs Spending Deal

By
February 13, 2019 3:09 pm

Another regular Trump-policy enthusiast Tomi Lahren, a host on Fox Nation, is not thrilled with the President’s hedging on whether he’ll support the spending compromise that allocates a fraction of the $5.7 billion he wanted for his border wall toward wall construction.

As Mediaite noted, Lahren didn’t actually end up discussing this topic during her “Fox and Friends” segment.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: