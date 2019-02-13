Tomi Lahren Predicts Trump Can Forget About 2020 If He Signs Spending Deal

Another regular Trump-policy enthusiast Tomi Lahren, a host on Fox Nation, is not thrilled with the President’s hedging on whether he’ll support the spending compromise that allocates a fraction of the $5.7 billion he wanted for his border wall toward wall construction.

I’m not gonna sugar coat it, if @realDonaldTrump takes this sham border deal from the Democrats, he loses in 2020 and we ALL lose for years to come. I’ll discuss on @foxandfriends in 10 mins! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 13, 2019

As Mediaite noted, Lahren didn’t actually end up discussing this topic during her “Fox and Friends” segment.