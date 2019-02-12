Latest
1 min ago
livewire

Coulter’s Not Buying Trump’s Wall Act: It’s ‘Clear He’s Afraid To Fight For It’

By
February 12, 2019 1:54 pm

Conservative commentator and ex-Trump enthusiast Ann Coulter again hit President Trump where it hurts over how he’s handled securing funding for his promised border wall.

“It’s increasingly clear he’s afraid to fight for it,” she tweeted Tuesday following Monday evening reports that a bipartisan deal could give Trump $1.4 billion for border wall construction, a far-cry from his original demand of $5.7 billion.

