Release Of Comey’s Memoir ‘A Higher Loyalty’ Moved Up To April 17
on November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Gates’ Attorneys Say They Want To Quit Because Of ‘Irreconcilable Differences’
WASHINGTON, DC - December 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Pruitt Questions Whether Climate Change ‘Necessarily Is A Bad Thing’
Tillerson: U.S. Already Seeing Signs Of Russian Interference In 2018 Elections

By | February 7, 2018 7:42 am
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos after they met at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. More than 100 social leaders and defenders of Ddhh have been killed during this year of peace agreement. Today marks the first year of the peace agreement between the government and the FARC-EP group (Photo by Daniel Garzon Herazo/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

During his trip to Latin America Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Fox News that U.S. officials are already seeing signs of Russia attempting to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections.

And there’s not a whole lot the U.S. can do to stop it, he said.

I don’t know if I would say we are better prepared because the Russians will adapt as well,” Tillerson told Fox News Tuesday. “If the point is, if it’s their intention to interfere, they’re going to find ways to do that. We can take the steps we can take, but this is something that once they decide they are going to do it, it’s very difficult to preempt it.”

Despite that assessment from his State Department chief, President Donald Trump last week refused to implement new congressionally-approved sanctions against the foreign power. The White House claimed the threat of sanctions was enough to serve as a deterrent.

The White House did comply with one demand from Congress by releasing a list of 114 Russian politicians and 96 “oligarchs” who have grown in power under Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response Putin called the list “hostile.”

