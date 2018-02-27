Top Senate GOPer: I’d ‘Prefer’ WH Not Nominate Trump’s Pilot To Lead FAA

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, told Politico on Monday evening that he would prefer the White House nominate someone other than President Donald Trump’s personal pilot to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in order to make the confirmation process easier.

“I’d prefer that they send somebody up that we can confirm easily. I’ve conveyed that to them,” Thune told Politico. “I’m sure that the Democrats would probably want to make it challenging.”

Both Axios and the Washington Post reported Sunday that John Duncan, who flew Trump’s personal plane during the 2016 campaign, is under consideration to lead the FAA.

Thune did not raise any issues with Duncan’s qualifications but suggested that there are other qualified candidates that would be easier to confirm in the Senate, a process Thune would oversee as Commerce chair.

“They say he’s got good qualifications and all that,” Thune told Politico. “But there are other people that I’m aware of that they’ve been vetting that would be very good in that position.”