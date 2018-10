The suspicious package intercepted by the FBI in Florida that was meant for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was addressed to his Camden, New Jersey office, CNN reported Friday.

Authorities found it at a mail screening facility in Opa-locka, Florida. It was unclear if the package contained the same pipe bimb-type explosive device that has been sent to nearly a dozen other people and organizations this week. All those targeted with the explosives have been criticized by the President.