WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House March 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Sessions Aide Explored Ways To Spy On ‘Disloyal’ Coworkers To Prevent Leaks

By | May 14, 2018 8:48 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Former NSC officer, and current aide to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Ezra Cohen-Watnick has explored ways of surveilling staffers’ interactions with reporters to cut down on leaks, according to a Sunday Daily Beast report.

The targets would reportedly be those perceived to lack loyalty to President Donald Trump, especially Obama-era holdovers.

It is unclear if any system was put into place as a result of Cohen-Watnick’s ideas.

Cohen-Watnick, promoted by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, reportedly shares his old boss’ paranoia and desired to implement “insider threat detection” to root out damaging leaks that lead to unflattering stories about Trump.

