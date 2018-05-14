Sessions Aide Explored Ways To Spy On ‘Disloyal’ Coworkers To Prevent Leaks

Former NSC officer, and current aide to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Ezra Cohen-Watnick has explored ways of surveilling staffers’ interactions with reporters to cut down on leaks, according to a Sunday Daily Beast report.

The targets would reportedly be those perceived to lack loyalty to President Donald Trump, especially Obama-era holdovers.

It is unclear if any system was put into place as a result of Cohen-Watnick’s ideas.

Cohen-Watnick, promoted by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, reportedly shares his old boss’ paranoia and desired to implement “insider threat detection” to root out damaging leaks that lead to unflattering stories about Trump.