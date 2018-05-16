Latest
23 mins ago
McConnell Calls For White House Aide To Publicly Apologize For McCain Joke
31 mins ago
Kirstjen Nielsen Denies She Threatened To Resign After Trump Scolding
1 hour ago
EPA IG Will Probe Pruitt’s Use Of Nonpublic Email Accounts
Sanders: Leakers Are ‘Cowards,’ But Reporters Also Fabricate Leaks

By | May 16, 2018 8:34 am

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders excoriated leaks from the White House as “disgusting” on Wednesday, but quickly added that sometimes reporters are just making up the information.

“I think it is disgusting and some of the most shameful behavior that you could ever engage in,” Sanders said on “Fox and Friends” when asked about the general leakiness of the White House. “It’s an honor and privilege to work for the President and to be part of his administration. Anybody who betrays that, I think, is a total and complete coward and they should be fired.

 “I think sometimes, some of these leaks are made up and reporters search for validation for them,” she added.

Watch below:

