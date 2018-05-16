Sanders: Leakers Are ‘Cowards,’ But Reporters Also Fabricate Leaks

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders excoriated leaks from the White House as “disgusting” on Wednesday, but quickly added that sometimes reporters are just making up the information.

“I think it is disgusting and some of the most shameful behavior that you could ever engage in,” Sanders said on “Fox and Friends” when asked about the general leakiness of the White House. “It’s an honor and privilege to work for the President and to be part of his administration. Anybody who betrays that, I think, is a total and complete coward and they should be fired.

“I think sometimes, some of these leaks are made up and reporters search for validation for them,” she added.

